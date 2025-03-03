$APGE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APGE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,185,027 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APGE:
$APGE Insider Trading Activity
$APGE insiders have traded $APGE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL THOMAS HENDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $7,082,514.
- CARL DAMBKOWSKI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,805 shares for an estimated $1,949,352.
- MARK C. MCKENNA has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $990,775 and 0 sales.
$APGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $APGE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,300,000
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 967,775 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,840,207
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 747,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,853,822
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 720,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,620,575
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 665,543 shares (+141.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,149,097
- WAYPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 627,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,835,207
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 581,949 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,362,289
