$APGE stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APGE stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,185,027 of trading volume.

$APGE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APGE:

$APGE insiders have traded $APGE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL THOMAS HENDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $7,082,514 .

. CARL DAMBKOWSKI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,805 shares for an estimated $1,949,352 .

. MARK C. MCKENNA has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $990,775 and 0 sales.

$APGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $APGE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

