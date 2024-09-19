APG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of APi Group Corp (Symbol: APG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.67, changing hands as high as $35.70 per share. APi Group Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.61 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.