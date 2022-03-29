APG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of APi Group Corp (Symbol: APG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.22, changing hands as high as $22.27 per share. APi Group Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.46 per share, with $26.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.15.

