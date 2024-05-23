Apex Resources Secures Lithium Creek Property

Apex Resources (TSE:APX) has released an update.

Apex Resources Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition of 1434001 B.C. Ltd., gaining a 100% option over the Lithium Creek Property in Nevada, USA, and concurrently closed a $630,000 private placement. The agreement includes a series of escalating payments and exploration expenditures over six years, with additional milestones payments linked to the completion of various economic assessments. The property is also subject to a 3% Gross Overriding Royalty, with half available for purchase post-commercial production onset.

For further insights into TSE:APX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.