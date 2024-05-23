News & Insights

Apex Resources Secures Lithium Creek Property

May 23, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Apex Resources (TSE:APX) has released an update.

Apex Resources Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition of 1434001 B.C. Ltd., gaining a 100% option over the Lithium Creek Property in Nevada, USA, and concurrently closed a $630,000 private placement. The agreement includes a series of escalating payments and exploration expenditures over six years, with additional milestones payments linked to the completion of various economic assessments. The property is also subject to a 3% Gross Overriding Royalty, with half available for purchase post-commercial production onset.

