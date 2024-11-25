Apex Resources Begins Lithium Project in Nevada

Apex Resources (TSE:APX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Apex Resources Inc. has started geophysical and geological studies at its Lithium Creek Project in Nevada to support lithium brine exploration and refine drill targets. The company aims to enhance its exploration efforts by combining new survey data with existing data for precise site selection. Located near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, the project benefits from extensive infrastructure.

For further insights into TSE:APX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.