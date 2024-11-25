News & Insights

Stocks

Apex Resources Begins Lithium Project in Nevada

November 25, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Apex Resources (TSE:APX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Apex Resources Inc. has started geophysical and geological studies at its Lithium Creek Project in Nevada to support lithium brine exploration and refine drill targets. The company aims to enhance its exploration efforts by combining new survey data with existing data for precise site selection. Located near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, the project benefits from extensive infrastructure.

For further insights into TSE:APX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.