Aperam S.A. Reduces Shares Following Buyback

Aperam S.A. has announced the cancellation of 4,852,118 shares, following its share buyback programs initiated in 2022. The move reduces its total shares in issue to 73,184,570, aligning with its financial policy and capital management strategy.

