News & Insights

Stocks

Aperam S.A. Reduces Shares Following Buyback

May 29, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aperam S.A. (GB:0OLF) has released an update.

Aperam S.A. has announced the cancellation of 4,852,118 shares, following its share buyback programs initiated in 2022. The move reduces its total shares in issue to 73,184,570, aligning with its financial policy and capital management strategy.

For further insights into GB:0OLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.