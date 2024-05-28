News & Insights

Stocks

Aperam S.A. Announces Leadership Reshuffle

May 28, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aperam S.A. (GB:0OLF) has released an update.

Aperam S.A., a leading stainless steel company, has announced a leadership change as Bernard Hallemans takes a sabbatical leave and Jan Hofmann steps up as the new CEO of Aperam Recycling. Hofmann is expected to drive the company’s sustainability and recycling initiatives forward, leveraging his industry experience and strategic focus.

For further insights into GB:0OLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.