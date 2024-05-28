Aperam S.A. Announces Leadership Reshuffle

Aperam S.A. (GB:0OLF) has released an update.

Aperam S.A., a leading stainless steel company, has announced a leadership change as Bernard Hallemans takes a sabbatical leave and Jan Hofmann steps up as the new CEO of Aperam Recycling. Hofmann is expected to drive the company’s sustainability and recycling initiatives forward, leveraging his industry experience and strategic focus.

