Aperam price target raised to EUR 32 from EUR 30 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Aperam (APEMY) to EUR 32 from EUR 30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APEMY:
- Aperam price target raised to EUR 22.50 from EUR 21.40 at JPMorgan
- Aperam Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
- APEMY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Aperam price target lowered to EUR 21.40 from EUR 22.60 at JPMorgan
- Aperam initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.