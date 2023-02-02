Aperam (APEMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aperam (APEMY) closed the most recent trading day at $39.40, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aperam as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aperam should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.51% higher. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Aperam is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aperam (APEMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.