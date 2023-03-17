Aperam (APEMY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Aperam (APEMY) closed at $34.30 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.54% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Aperam will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $9.71 billion, which would represent changes of -36.27% and +12.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aperam. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aperam is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.03.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aperam (APEMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.