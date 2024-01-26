News & Insights

Markets
APLS

Apellis: EU's CHMP Adopts Negative Opinion For Pegcetacoplan For GA; To Seek Re-Examination Of MAA

January 26, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a negative opinion for Pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy or GA. The company said it plans to seek immediate re-examination of its marketing authorization application or MAA.

The negative opinion was given on the MAA of intravitreal pegcetacoplan for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration or AMD.

As announced earlier, the opinion was expected based on a negative trend vote following an oral explanation meeting in December 2023.

The MAA is based on results from the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies at 24 months, which were published in The Lancet.

The company noted that treatment with both every-other-month and monthly pegcetacoplan reduced GA lesion growth with increasing treatment effects over time and showed a well-demonstrated safety profile.

Additionally, pegcetacoplan preserved visual function longer in multiple post hoc Phase 3 analyses that have been presented at medical congresses.

Jeffrey Eisele, chief development officer, Apellis, said, "We are very disappointed in this outcome on behalf of the millions of Europeans with GA who currently have no treatment options for this irreversible form of blindness. We plan to promptly initiate the re-examination of our application and address CHMP questions, with the goal of bringing this first-ever potential treatment to the GA community in Europe."

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $65.37, down 1.33 percent.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.