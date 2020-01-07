Apellis Stock Soars After Head-to-Head Drug Trial Vs Alexion

Apellis announced Tuesday that its experimental drug pegcetacoplan, also known as APL-2, outperformed Alexion’s Soliris in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, a rare blood disease.

A strong showing in a Phase 3 head-to-head trial in patients with rare blood disease has sent shares of the small biotech Apellis Pharmaceuticals soaring.

The trial results, which Apellis (ticker: APLS) announced Tuesday morning, show the company’s experimental drug pegcetacoplan, also known as APL-2, outperforming Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s (ALXN) Soliris in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH.

“This is excellent data,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat, in a note out Tuesday. “I expect APL-2 to emerge as standard of care in the Soliris nonresponder population.”

Raffat rates Apellis stock at Outperform without a price target, and doesn’t cover Alexion.

Soliris, Alexion’s top-selling drug, treats a range of blood disorders. Analysts expect Alexion to have sold $4 billion of Soliris in 2019 across all indications, according to FactSet.

Apellis stock was up 22.9% in Tuesday morning trading, while Alexion stock was up 0.4%, a rebound from losses in premarket trading.

Apellis is a clinical-stage biotech with a market value of $1.9 billion as of the end of the day Monday. The stock was up 118% over the past 12 months before Monday’s close.

Alexion, one of the larger biotechs with a market capitalization north of $23 billion, has relied heavily on Soliris revenue. With the drug approaching the end of its exclusive period in some jurisdictions, the company is seeking to transition patients to Ultomoris, a new medicine that has also been approved to treat PNH.

The trial announced Tuesday had pitted pegcetacoplan against Soliris. After 16 weeks, according to Apellis, patients on pegcetacoplan on average had gained 3.8 grams per deciliter (g/dL) of hemoglobin more than patients taking Soliris. The study found that the safety profile of the two drugs was comparable.

“Going into the study, our most optimistic expectation was to see a 2 g/dL or more change in hemoglobin and a trend on the key secondary endpoints,” said Apellis CEO Cedric François in a statement. The drug bested those expectations.

In response to a request for comment, on the Apellis trial, Alexion said: “Ultomiris is quickly emerging as the new standard of care for patients with PNH.” Alexion argued that the Apellis drug had not shown superiority one key measures, specifically lactate dehydrogenase, which the company says “is the primary efficacy parameter for intravascular hemolysis, a key contributor to morbidity and premature mortality.”

“We think positive Ph3 data well exceeds investor expectations,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eliana Merle. “Importantly with strong PNH data, we think this sets the stage for further de-risking of the pipeline in other indications.” Merle rates Apellis stock at Overweight with a $54 price target. She doesn’t cover Alexion.

