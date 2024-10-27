Apellis, Sobi announced results from Phase 3 VALIANT study

Apellis (APLS) Pharmaceuticals and Sobi announced that results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study were presented as an oral presentation during the High-Impact Clinical Trials session at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week. The results highlighted the strength of systemic pegcetacoplan treatment in patients with C3 glomerulopathy and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, which are rare, debilitating kidney diseases. Statistically significant 68% proteinuria reduction across a broad study population, with reduction observed as early as Week 4 Pegcetacoplan-treated patients showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 68.1% proteinuria reduction compared to placebo, both in addition to standard of care therapy, at Week 26. The proteinuria reduction was observed as early as Week 4 and continued through the six-month treatment period. Proteinuria reduction was consistent across broad patient subgroups including adolescent and adult patients, C3G and IC-MPGN patients, and patients with native and post-transplant kidneys. Patients treated with pegcetacoplan achieved stabilization of estimated glomerular filtration rate, a key measure of kidney function, with a difference of +6.3mL/min/1.73m2 over six months compared to placebo. Additionally, a substantial proportion of patients treated with pegcetacoplan demonstrated a reduction in C3c staining intensity. Excessive C3c deposits are a key marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. 74.3% of patients in the pegcetacoplan group and 11.8% on placebo achieved a reduction in C3c staining intensity by two or more orders of magnitude from baseline, resulting in 27-fold higher odds of achieving this reduction with pegcetacoplan. 71.4% of pegcetacoplan-treated patients achieved zero C3c staining intensity, demonstrating complete clearance of C3c deposits. In addition to the positive results on proteinuria, eGFR, and C3c staining, pegcetacoplan demonstrated statistical significance on the key secondary endpoints of composite renal endpoint, which combines proteinuria reduction and eGFR stabilization, and proteinuria reduction of at least 50% compared to baseline, as well as a numerical improvement in the C3G histologic index activity score. During the randomized, controlled 26-week treatment period, pegcetacoplan demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, as well as a high compliance rate, consistent with its established profile. Rates of treatment-emergent adverse events, serious AEs, severe AEs, and AEs leading to study discontinuation were similar between the pegcetacoplan and placebo groups. There were no cases of meningococcal meningitis or serious infections attributed to encapsulated bacteria. All patients who have already completed the VALIANT study have now enrolled into the VALE long-term extension study. Apellis plans to submit a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2025. Sobi plans to submit a marketing application with the European Medicines Agency in 2025.

