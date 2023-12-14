News & Insights

APLS

Apellis says EU regulator panel may not back its eye disease drug

December 14, 2023 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS.O said on Thursday the European drug regulator's advisory panel may decline to back an authorization for its drug to treat a chronic eye disease, sending its shares down more than 14% in premarket trading.

The company said it was informed on Wednesday that the panel may vote against the drug, a form of pegcetacoplan directly injected in the back of the eye, at the next meeting on Jan. 22-25.

The company has applied for use of the drug in patients with geographic atrophy, an advanced form of a disease that leads to degeneration of a part of the eye called macula.

The disease affects more than 2.5 million people in Europe, according to the company.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Arun Koyyur)

