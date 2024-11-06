News & Insights

Stocks
APLS

Apellis price target lowered to $51 from $63 at Citi

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Apellis (APLS) to $51 from $63 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says that with the stock re-rating in 2024, there’s a “clear opportunity to reconstruct a ‘post-GA’ thesis” anchored on high conviction in C3G and IC-MPGN, where it beeves the data are “resoundingly strong and outshine the oral competitor and in a broader setting.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.