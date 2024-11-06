News & Insights

Stocks
APLS

Apellis price target lowered to $47 from $61 at BofA

November 06, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Apellis (APLS) to $47 from $61 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 Syfovre revenues that came in below expectations. The firm continues to look for clarity on the size of the geographic atrophy, or GA, market, but thinks the current valuation underestimates the potential size of the opportunity and thinks the potential launch in C3G/IC-MPGN could help offset slower growth in GA, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.