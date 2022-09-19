Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLS) stock dropped 7.4% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLS) stock price has dropped 7.4% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$625k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$44.95 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the General Counsel, David Watson, for US$445k worth of shares, at about US$44.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$62.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 10% of David Watson's stake.

Insiders in Apellis Pharmaceuticals didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:APLS Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insiders At Apellis Pharmaceuticals Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals. In total, General Counsel David Watson dumped US$445k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Apellis Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Apellis Pharmaceuticals insiders own 3.3% of the company, currently worth about US$225m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apellis Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

An insider sold Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Apellis Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

