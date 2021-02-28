Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$251m exceeding analyst forecasts by 155%, and statutory losses of US$4.59 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:APLS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Apellis Pharmaceuticals' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$43.9m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 82% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$6.78 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$83.6m and losses of US$6.42 per share in 2021. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$65.71, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Apellis Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$104 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$37.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$65.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Apellis Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Apellis Pharmaceuticals , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

