Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Apellis Pharmaceuticals will hold a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Interested parties can access the live call by pre-registering or by visiting the company's website, where a webcast and slides will be available. A replay of the event will be accessible for 90 days afterward. Apellis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases, having introduced the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years, including treatments for geographic atrophy, a major cause of blindness. More information can be found on their website or social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company has introduced two approved medicines targeting C3, showcasing its innovation in complement medicine and strong position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Apellis has launched the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, addressing a critical medical need and positioning the company as a leader in treatment for this condition.

The ongoing belief in the potential of targeting C3 across various diseases suggests future growth and development opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any specific data or highlights from the second quarter financial results, which may indicate potential concerns about the company's performance during this period.

FAQ

When will Apellis Pharmaceuticals host their second quarter 2025 call?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals will host the call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Apellis Pharmaceuticals conference call?

You can access the call by pre-registering or through the company’s “Events and Presentations” page on their website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

What is Apellis Pharmaceuticals known for?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is known for developing life-changing therapies, particularly in complement medicine, including treatments for geographic atrophy.

Where can I find more information about Apellis Pharmaceuticals?

For more information, visit Apellis’ website at http://apellis.com or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APLS Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $APLS Data Alerts

$APLS insiders have traded $APLS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CEDRIC FRANCOIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,914 shares for an estimated $3,295,201 .

. DAVID O. WATSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,264 shares for an estimated $351,908 .

. PASCAL DESCHATELETS (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 826 shares for an estimated $24,386

NUR NICHOLSON (Chief Technical Officer) sold 825 shares for an estimated $24,356

MARK JEFFREY DELONG (Chief Business & Strat Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 728 shares for an estimated $21,135 .

. ADAM J. TOWNSEND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 695 shares for an estimated $20,518

TIMOTHY EUGENE SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 546 shares for an estimated $16,119

KAREN LEWIS (Chief People Officer) sold 364 shares for an estimated $10,746

JEFFREY EISELE (Chief Development Officer) sold 278 shares for an estimated $8,207

JAMES GEORGE CHOPAS (VP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 183 shares for an estimated $4,542

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $APLS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APLS forecast page.

$APLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLS recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $APLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colleen Kusy from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho set a target price of $20.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Ryan Deschner from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Apellis Pharmaceuticals





, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.





To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call





here





. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s



website



. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.









About Apellis









Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit



http://apellis.com



or follow us on



Twitter



and



LinkedIn



.







Investor Contact:







Neil Carnahan







neil.carnahan@apellis.com







617.977.5703



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.