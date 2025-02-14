Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Hold Conference Call on Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals will discuss Q4 2024 financial results in a conference call on February 28, 2025.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call and webcast on February 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The event will be accessible by phone for those who pre-register, and a live audio webcast along with presentation slides will be available on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be provided for 90 days after the event. Apellis is recognized for developing innovative therapies, including the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years, and currently offers two approved treatments targeting C3, including a therapy for geographic atrophy, a significant cause of blindness.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The announcement highlights Apellis' commitment to innovative therapies, showcasing its position in the biopharmaceutical sector with two approved medicines targeting C3.

The company emphasizes its pioneering role in developing the first therapy for geographic atrophy, addressing a significant health issue related to blindness.

Providing a live audio webcast for stakeholders enhances accessibility to financial information and company performance updates.

There is no mention of specific financial metrics or performance updates in the release, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's current standing.

When is Apellis Pharmaceuticals' financial results conference call?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals will host its conference call on February 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the live call by pre-registering or via the webcast on the company’s website.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Apellis Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

What does Apellis Pharmaceuticals specialize in?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing therapies for challenging diseases, including approved treatments targeting C3 complement.

$APLS Insider Trading Activity

$APLS insiders have traded $APLS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A. SINCLAIR DUNLOP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $1,340,596 .

. CEDRIC FRANCOIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,629 shares for an estimated $854,931 .

. DAVID O. WATSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,184 shares for an estimated $501,241 .

. NUR NICHOLSON (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,550 shares for an estimated $284,281 .

. ADAM J. TOWNSEND (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,904 shares for an estimated $264,625 .

. PASCAL DESCHATELETS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,812 shares for an estimated $232,645 .

. TIMOTHY EUGENE SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $224,185 .

. CAROLINE BAUMAL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,669 shares for an estimated $150,727 .

. KAREN LEWIS (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,955 shares for an estimated $147,094 .

. MARK JEFFREY DELONG (Chief Business & Strat Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,958 shares for an estimated $146,502 .

. JAMES GEORGE CHOPAS (VP/Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,336 shares for an estimated $105,911 .

. JEFFREY EISELE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,896 shares for an estimated $57,148.

$APLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $APLS stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

