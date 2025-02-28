APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $APLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS ($APLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, beating estimates of -$0.39 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $212,530,000, beating estimates of $202,318,132 by $10,211,868.

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $APLS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A. SINCLAIR DUNLOP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $1,340,596 .

. CEDRIC FRANCOIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,629 shares for an estimated $854,931 .

. DAVID O. WATSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,184 shares for an estimated $501,241 .

. NUR NICHOLSON (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,550 shares for an estimated $284,281 .

. ADAM J. TOWNSEND (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,904 shares for an estimated $264,625 .

. PASCAL DESCHATELETS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,812 shares for an estimated $232,645 .

. TIMOTHY EUGENE SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $224,185 .

. CAROLINE BAUMAL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,669 shares for an estimated $150,727 .

. KAREN LEWIS (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,955 shares for an estimated $147,094 .

. MARK JEFFREY DELONG (Chief Business & Strat Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,958 shares for an estimated $146,502 .

. JAMES GEORGE CHOPAS (VP/Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,336 shares for an estimated $105,911 .

. JEFFREY EISELE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,896 shares for an estimated $57,148.

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS Government Contracts

We have seen $103,324 of award payments to $APLS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

