Apellis Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APLS

In trading on Monday, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.84, changing hands as low as $56.64 per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.8301 per share, with $94.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.71.

