Apellis Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APLS

In trading on Monday, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.53, changing hands as low as $64.19 per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 19.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APLS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.15 per share, with $94.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.71.
Also see: Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of FNK
Institutional Holders of UTRS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.