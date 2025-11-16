Apellis Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1APLS) Price Target Decreased by 10.35% to 30.35

The average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1APLS) has been revised to €30.35 / share. This is a decrease of 10.35% from the prior estimate of €33.86 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €16.07 to a high of €48.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.21% from the latest reported closing price of €18.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1APLS is 0.11%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 130,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 12,222K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,291K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,977K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 81.53% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 8,000K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,287K shares , representing a decrease of 48.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,487K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,976K shares , representing a decrease of 33.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 79.21% over the last quarter.

