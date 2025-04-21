Apellis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Craig Wheeler to Board of Directors

Craig Wheeler joins Apellis Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has appointed Craig Wheeler, founder and CEO of Headwaters Biotech Advisors, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, Wheeler previously led Momenta Pharmaceuticals through significant growth and its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2020, and he has also held leadership positions at Chiron Biopharmaceuticals. Apellis CEO Cedric Francois expressed enthusiasm about Wheeler's addition to the Board, emphasizing his leadership skills and industry expertise as valuable assets for the company. Wheeler, who has a background in immunology, shared his admiration for Apellis's commitment to innovative therapies and looks forward to contributing to its mission. Apellis is recognized for developing groundbreaking treatments targeting complement inhibition for serious diseases, including the first therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.

Craig Wheeler's appointment to the Board of Directors brings over 30 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, which could enhance the company's strategic direction and decision-making.

Mr. Wheeler's previous success in leading Momenta Pharmaceuticals through multiple product launches and an acquisition by Johnson & Johnson suggests he has valuable expertise in growing biopharmaceutical companies.

His recognition of Apellis's commitment to innovative therapies and strong portfolio indicates potential credibility and support from a seasoned industry leader, which can positively influence investor and market perception.

None

Who is joining the Apellis Board of Directors?

Craig Wheeler, founder and CEO of Headwaters Biotech Advisors, is joining the Apellis Board of Directors.

What experience does Craig Wheeler bring to Apellis?

Craig Wheeler has over 30 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including successful company growth and product launches.

What did Apellis CEO Cedric Francois say about Craig Wheeler?

Cedric Francois expressed enthusiasm, calling Craig a seasoned leader whose expertise will benefit Apellis in delivering innovative therapies.

What educational background does Craig Wheeler have?

Craig Wheeler holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Wharton and degrees in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

What is Apellis Pharmaceuticals known for?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals develops innovative therapies, including the first-ever treatment for geographic atrophy, a major cause of blindness.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that Craig Wheeler, founder and chief executive officer of Headwaters Biotech Advisors, will join the Apellis Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Wheeler is a highly accomplished executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical industry.





“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the Apellis Board of Directors,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, Apellis. “Craig is a seasoned leader, who has successfully grown biopharmaceutical companies into strong commercial organizations with robust pipelines. His expertise will be a tremendous asset to our Board as we continue to deliver innovative therapies to patients.”





Mr. Wheeler previously served as president and chief executive officer of Momenta Pharmaceuticals. During his 14-year tenure, he led the company from its early stages through multiple product launches and ultimately its acquisition by Johnson and Johnson in 2020. Prior to Momenta, he was president of Chiron Biopharmaceuticals, where he led a fully integrated global pharmaceutical business unit of approximately 2,500 global employees. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Amicus Therapeutics and previously served on the Board at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, the Generic Pharmaceutical Association, and the California Healthcare Institute.





“I have long admired Apellis’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet needs,” said Mr. Wheeler. “Having previously led an immunology company, I believe that Apellis’s portfolio and scientific approach are among the best in the industry. I look forward to joining the outstanding leadership team at Apellis.”





Mr. Wheeler holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.









About Apellis









Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit





http://apellis.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.









Apellis









Forward-Looking









Statement









Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Media Contact:







Lissa Pavluk









media@apellis.com









617.977.6764







Investor Contact:







Neil Carnahan









neil.carnahan@apellis.com









617.977.5703



