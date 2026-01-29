Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $23.07. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism related to the company’s marketed product, Empaveli (pegcetacoplan), which is approved for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in the United States. The drug generated preliminary U.S. net product revenues of approximately $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 50% year over year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -41.4%. Revenues are expected to be $194.37 million, down 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Apellis Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on APLS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 12.3% lower at $1.5. LXRX has returned 48.7% in the past month.

Lexicon's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.2%. Lexicon currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

