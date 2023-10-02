Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval Of EMPAVELI Injector - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) announced the FDA has approved the EMPAVELI Injector. It is a single-use, on-body device designed to enhance self-administration of EMPAVELI, which is approved for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

The company noted that the EMPAVELI Injector is the first high-volume, subcutaneous on-body delivery system which features several advances to streamline self-administration. It is developed in collaboration with Enable Injections, based on the enFuse Syringe Transfer System.

EMPAVELI is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases.

