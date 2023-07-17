News & Insights

Apellis Pharma Falls Following Safety Reports On Syfovre Injection

July 17, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) are sliding more than 21 percent on Monday morning trade after first safety reports showed that its eye injection Syfovre resulted in inflammation.

According to reports, and online notification from the American Society of Retina Specialists, at least six patients that used the drug as a treatment for geographic atrophy had experienced inflammation in blood vessels.

Currently, shares are at $66.97, down 20.71 percent from the previous close of $84.50 on a volume of 6,423,351.

