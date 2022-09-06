Markets
Apellis Pharma Down After Iveric Bio Plans To File NDA For Eye Diseases

(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after Iveric Bio announced positive results for its GATHER 2 clinical trial in patients with geographic atrophy and its plans to file NDA for the disease by the end of the first quarter. Eye disease is a core area of Apellis and its lead product candidate pegcetacoplan is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration.

Currently, Apellis shares are at $58.54, down 6.61 percent from the previous close of $62.69 on a volume of 873,667.

