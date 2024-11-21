Apellis initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Judah Frommer initiated coverage of Apellis (APLS) with an Equal Weight rating and $31 price target The firm expects a “roughly even split” of the geographic atrophy market as considerations beyond safety drive prescribing decisions. Acute concerns over Apellis’ Syfovre safety are fading, but remain a part of the conversation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley cites a lack of upside versus consensus for its Syfovre in geographic atrophy estimates for the neutral rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.