News & Insights

Stocks
APLS

Apellis initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 21, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Judah Frommer initiated coverage of Apellis (APLS) with an Equal Weight rating and $31 price target The firm expects a “roughly even split” of the geographic atrophy market as considerations beyond safety drive prescribing decisions. Acute concerns over Apellis’ Syfovre safety are fading, but remain a part of the conversation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley cites a lack of upside versus consensus for its Syfovre in geographic atrophy estimates for the neutral rating.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.