Apellis (APLS) Stock Up 50% in Three Months: Here's Why?

Apellis’ APLS shares have rallied almost 50% in the past three months against the industry's 5.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A significant part of this upside can be attributed to the FDA's approval for Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The company launched Syfovre in the United States beginning this March.

Apellis also submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for intravitreal pegcetacoplan to treat GA. The EMA subsequently provided MAA validation and the application is under review. A decision regarding the same is expected in early 2024.

Approval of additional drugs will bolster the company’s portfolio.

Apellis’ first marketed product, Empaveli, has shown an encouraging uptrend. The drug is approved as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients suffering from paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Empaveli recorded sales of $65.1 million in 2022.

In February, Apellis received the FDA approval for the label expansion of Empaveli for treatment-naive PNH patients.

Apellis' Empaveli injector sNDA is also currently under review. Empaveli injector is an on-body drug delivery system capable of self-administering pegcetacoplan through subcutaneous infusion. A potential approval for any of the above indications will significantly boost the company’s performance.

According to a recent Bloomberg article, shares of Apellis have also surged as it is reportedly drawing takeover interest from pharma bigwigs. The report claims that the company has been discussing with its advisors to evaluate options for a possible takeover.

A probable acquisition of Apellis by a larger pharma company would give the former access to significantly larger resources and infrastructure for the marketing and distribution of Syfovre to U.S. patients. The influx of cash would also boost the research and development activities for the candidates in Apellis' pipeline.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

