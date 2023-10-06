Apellis (APLS) Provides Syfovre Q3 Preliminary Revenues Guidance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS provided third-quarter 2023 preliminary revenues guidance for its recently launched drug, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection), for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Shares of the company were up 5.4% on Oct 5, following the development.

The company expects U.S. net product revenues for Syfovre to be $74 million and $160 million for third-quarter 2023 and March-September (since launch), respectively. The drug has been witnessing a robust initial uptake since its launch. In just seven months, Apellis has shipped more than 100,000 vials of Syfovre for both commercial use and administration in clinical studies.

Furthermore, the demand for the drug has been steadily increasing on a week-over-week basis since August, with orders coming in from both new and existing sites of care.

A significant development for Syfovre is the implementation of a permanent J-code, effective as of Oct 1. J-codes are permanent reimbursement codes used by government payers and commercial insurers to facilitate billing of Medicare Part B treatments, which must be administered by a healthcare professional. These simplify and streamline the billing and reimbursement procedures, allowing for efficient claim processing.

However, Syfovre is facing some safety concerns. The company received reports of retinal vasculitis (or inflammation) following treatment with the injection in July.

Apellis, along with the American Society of Retina Specialists' Research and Safety in Therapeutics (ReST), examined the reported cases. These events occurred between seven and 13 days after the initial administration of the drug, with no specific lot implicated.

APLS partnered with ReST and has been closely monitoring and investigating the occurrences of retinal vasculitis. It updated the number of confirmed adverse events and suspected events to 10 (seven occlusive and three non-occlusive) and two, respectively. All these events occurred after the initial administration of Syfovre.

Per the company, the events of retinal vasculitis remain extremely rare, occurring at an estimated rate of 0.01% per injection.

On a positive note, APLS is seeking to launch Syfovre in additional geographies. A regulatory application seeking approval of pegcetacoplan for the same indication as in the United States is currently under review in Europe and several other countries. A decision regarding the same from the European Medicines Agency is expected in early 2024, while those from regulatory bodies in other countries are anticipated in the first half of 2024.

The successful approval and launch in additional geographies will add an incremental stream of revenues to Apellis.

