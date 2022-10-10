Apellis' (APLS) Empaveli Aids Growth, Stiff Competition a Woe

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS is making good progress with its lead drug, Empaveli (pegcetacoplan), which is approved by the FDA as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients suffering from paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The company has seen a strong initial uptake of Empaveli since its approval in May 2021.

PNH is a rare blood disorder, which is associated with abnormally low hemoglobin levels as the disease destroys red blood cells.

Empaveli is approved for treatment-naïve patients as well as for those switching from Alexion’s [now part of AstraZeneca AZN] C5 inhibitor therapies for PNH, Soliris and Ultomiris.

AZN closed the acquisition of rare-disease drugmaker, Alexion, last July.

The buyout of Alexion strengthened AstraZeneca’s immunology franchise, adding several drugs that can boost its top line.

The European Commission approved Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) for treating adult patients with PNH, who are anemic after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months in December 2021. The drug is marketed under the trade name Empaveli in the United States.

Shares of Apellis have rallied 23.1% so far this year against the industry's decline of 27.6%.



Additionally, Apellis is evaluating pegcetacoplan, its targeted C3 therapy for treating several other indications.

In July 2022, FDA accepted and granted priority review to APLS’ new drug application for pegcetacoplan for the treatment of geographic atrophy (“GA”) secondary to age-related macular degeneration. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Nov 26, 2022.

A marketing authorization application for pegcetacoplan to treat GA is expected to be filed later in 2022 to the European Medicines Agency.

The phase II MERIDIAN study is evaluating systemic pegcetacoplan for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Top-line data from the same is expected in mid-2023.

Potential label expansion of the drug for any of the above indications will boost the company’s top line.

Though Apellis has made steady progress so far with Empaveli, we are concerned about the lack of other candidates in the company’s pipeline. Due to the lack of a strong pipeline, the company is heavily dependent on Empaveli for growth. Any regulatory or developmental setback for the drug is likely to hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind.

