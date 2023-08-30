Apellis (APLS) Dips on Layoffs Amid Syfovre Safety Issues

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS announced its plans to start acomprehensive corporate restructuring policy to strengthen growth of its two key products — Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) and Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) — and curb cash burn. Shares of the company lost around 5% on Aug 29, following the announcement.

To achieve these objectives, Apellis will reduce its existing workforce by about 25% (around 225 employees), which is expected to result in up to $300 million in total cost savings through 2024.

The company will further focus on development of systematic pegcetacoplan in the phase III VALIANT study to treat primary immune-complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis and C3 glomerulopathy — two rare and debilitating kidney diseases. Data from the study is expected in 2024. Apart from this study, APLS has no intention to start any new clinical development of systemic pegcetacoplan.

The company plans to deprioritize development of preclinical candidates APL-1030 and APL-2006 for retinal and undisclosed indications, respectively.

Apellis is facing some safety concerns for Syfovre. It received reports of retinal vasculitis (or inflammation) following treatment with the injection in July.

The FDA approved Syfovre for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration on Feb 17, 2023.

Apellis examined reported cases along with the American Society of Retina Specialists' Research and Safety in Therapeutics (ReST). These events occurred between seven and 13 days after the initial administration of the drug, with no specific lots implicated.

APLS partnered with ReST and has been closely monitoring and investigating the occurrences of retinal vasculitis. It updated the number of confirmed adverse events to eight (five occlusive and three non-occlusive). Two of these events followed injections in April, three in May and three in June. All these events occurred after the initial administration of Syfovre.

APLS is seeking to launch Syfovre in additional geographies. A regulatory application seeking approval of pegcetacoplan for the same indication as in the United States is currently under review in Europe and several countries. A decision regarding the same from the European Medicines Agency is expected in early 2024, while those from regulatory bodies in other countries are expected in the first half of 2024.

The successful approval and launch in additional geographies will add an incremental stream of revenues to APLS. Syfovre generated revenues of almost $85.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Apellis’ shares have lost 21.4% year to date compared with the industry's 11.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the Empaveli front, the company is taking measures to reduce associated expenses. The drug was approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria by the FDA in 2021. Empaveli has shown an encouraging trend since approval, with reported revenues of almost $42.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

