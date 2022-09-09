ApeCoin Soars 13%, Outpacing the Broader Market on 1 Key Catalyst

What happened

Today's impressive surge in meme token ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) has resulted in fresh September highs for this cryptocurrency. As of 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, ApeCoin had surged 13.4% over the past 24 hours, led by an impressive move during Asian trading hours.

Much of today's move in ApeCoin can be tied to macro-level moves among all risk assets. Risk-on sentiment appears to be creeping into investors' decision making, as the market brushes off what's expected to be more hawkish moves from the Federal Reserve in weeks to come.

Despite the market taking a longer-term perspective on monetary policy, there are some token-specific catalysts driving ApeCoin higher today.

Recently, the Ape Foundation put forward a series of recommendations for how ApeCoin's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure will look. Rolling elections could be set up, with ongoing elections every quarter required to bring in new members and create efficiencies and knowledge transfer within this project's leadership team.

So what

Investors appear to like this news, with ApeCoin's valuation having come under intense pressure amid a market-based sell-off this year. While the current Ape Foundation members are notable, the idea that representation from individuals without corporate interests should be allowed is something many retail investors appear to be latching onto as a positive.

Increased interest among non-fungible-token (NFT) and metaverse-related projects could be something investors want to watch with ApeCoin. That's because this token is one that many view as a gauge of interest among projects in these fast-growing areas of the crypto market.

Now what

Whether this key catalyst for ApeCoin turns out to be sustainable remains to be seen. Indeed, a great portion of today's rapid rise in the value of ApeCoin can be attributed to market-specific forces. As long as risk-on sentiment remains, ApeCoin could be a key beneficiary. Accordingly, there's a solid argument to be made that today's move might be short-lived, should risk-aversion take hold in the weeks to come.

That said, ApeCoin's potential in the fast-growing metaverse and among NFT aficionados shouldn't be ignored. This is a token with a storied background. But it's also one of the more intriguing meme tokens investors have latched onto of late. Let's see if this momentum continues.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.