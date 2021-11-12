Stocks

APEC leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, COVID-19, climate

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
John Mair Reuters
Praveen Menon Reuters
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Published

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said in a statement following their meeting in Wellington, New Zealand.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, John Mair, Praveen Menon and David Brunnstrom; editing by Susan Heavey)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular