APD to Showcase Freshline IQ Freezer at Seafood Expo North America

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD will display its Freshline IQ Freezer and food freezing solutions for seafood processors at Seafood Expo North America in Boston from March 15-17. This is to highlight the continuous high throughput freezing or chilling for a broad range of food products that Freshline IQ Freezer offers, minimizing the required floorspace.

Additionally, it is also designed in 10-foot modular sections, making it easily field expandable. When integrated with Freshline Smart Technology, APD engineers can troubleshoot issues from afar, reducing downtime and efficiency.

The integrative Freshline Smart Technology service allows customers to monitor the equipment remotely to optimize processes and track key performance parameters. Self-monitoring feature enables data analysis in real-time, again maximizing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

Visitors at the expo will have the opportunity to speak with industry specialists about their specific challenges. The company will exhibit how Freshline solutions use cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO???) to improve food processing operations and the increase the variety of solutions.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, APD’s state-of-the-art food and grinding lab at its headquarters in Allentown, PA will provide customers and prospects a platform to test products on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process. By including cryogenic gases in its processes, customers will be able to derive the benefits of rapid freezing, such as smaller yield losses and preserve moisture and quality.

With more than six decades of experience supplying gases, equipment and technology to the food industry, Air Products continues to provide solutions for both large manufacturers with multiple production lines and small processors with tailored solutions for their niche products through its flexible gas delivery options.

APD stock has lost 0.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 110.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 147.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two. BCPC’s shares have gained 1.6% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.