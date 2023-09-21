APD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $292.64, changing hands as low as $290.49 per share. Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $224.7601 per share, with $328.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $291.92. The APD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
