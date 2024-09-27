APD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/1/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/1/24, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.77, payable on 11/12/24. As a percentage of APD's recent stock price of $299.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when APD shares open for trading on 10/1/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $212.24 per share, with $301.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.62.

In Friday trading, Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.