APD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $289.64, changing hands as low as $282.49 per share. Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $224.7601 per share, with $328.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $283.19. The APD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

