APD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $256.31, changing hands as high as $256.67 per share. Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $216.24 per share, with $316.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $255.78.

