APC Rebrands and Consolidates Shares

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Potash Limited has announced a significant change, rebranding as APC Minerals Limited following shareholder approval. The company will also consolidate its shares on a forty-to-one basis, streamlining its capital structure to align with future plans. Despite these changes, the company’s ASX ticker will remain APC.

For further insights into AU:APC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.