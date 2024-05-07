News & Insights

Apax IX Announces Sale Of Healthium - Quick Facts

May 07, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - An affiliate of the Apax IX Fund, in which Apax Global Alpha Limited is a limited partner, has announced the sale of its controlling interest in Healthium MedTech, an Indian medical devices player. The deal values Apax Global's look-through investment in Healthium at approximately 22.7 million euros.

Healthium is a medical devices company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of surgical products globally. The Apax Funds acquired Healthium in 2018. Healthium has presence in more than 90 countries.

Apax Global Alpha provides investors with access to the Apax Private Equity Funds and a smaller portfolio of mostly debt investments.

