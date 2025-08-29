Markets

Apax Global Alpha Posts Wider Pretax Loss In H1

August 29, 2025 — 02:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Apax Global Alpha posted a first half loss before tax of 79.0 million euros compared to a loss of 18.9 million euros, last year. Loss per share, in cents, was 16.37 compared to a loss of 3.71.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, investment income declined to 7.33 million euros from 15.10 million euros. Total loss for the period was 74.0 million euros compared to a loss of 13.9 million euros.

