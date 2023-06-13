APA's Unit Ceases Drilling & Cuts Jobs in UK Due to High Taxes

APA Corporation’s APA subsidiary Apache announced that it is set to cease North Sea drilling and reduce its British workforce because high taxes have made the operations less competitive in the U.K. However, Apache did not disclose the number of jobs that will be lost as a result of this move.

The U.K. imposed a windfall profit tax on oil and gas companies in May 2022. In November, the U.K.’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, doubled the tax to 35%, making the sector's overall tax rate one of the highest in the world at 75%. Profits from oil and gas extraction in the U.K. are subject to the tax until March 2028.

The U.K. government, however, revealed its intention to reduce the windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the event that the price of energy fell below a particular level for six months in a row.

In accordance with the most recent windfall tax, suppliers will only pay 40% in tax if oil prices drop to, or below, £56.91 ($71.40) a barrel for three consecutive months.

Producers in the North Sea have requested the government to amend the Energy Profits Levy to include an oil price floor because it might jeopardize investment and reduce output at a time when Britain is trying to increase domestic production.

According to an Apache spokesperson, the company is reassessing investments as it is considering the challenging U.K. macro environment with its increasingly expensive and onerous tax and regulatory regime.

