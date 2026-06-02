Is APA's Suriname Portfolio the Market's Overlooked Gem?

APA Corporation’s APA Suriname position in South America stands out because it gives the company a clear path to future oil growth outside its existing production base. The main project is GranMorgu in offshore Block 58, being developed with French energy giant TotalEnergies. The field is large enough to matter, with more than 750 million barrels of estimated recoverable resources tied to the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries. Production is planned through a floating production, storage and offloading unit with a capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. First oil is targeted for mid-2028, making Suriname a visible medium-term growth catalyst.

The project is attractive because of its size, progress and manageable funding requirements. Unlike many exploration opportunities that are still uncertain, GranMorgu is already an approved development project and is moving ahead as planned. APA has said that project costs remain in line with expectations, while work on the floating production vessel and drilling activities continues to advance. In addition, a carry arrangement helps reduce APA’s near-term spending commitments, easing the financial burden. As a result, GranMorgu is expected to be more than just a future production source — it has the potential to become an important driver of cash flow and long-term value for the company.

Suriname may also offer more than one wave of value. The surrounding area includes follow-on prospects that could extend the life of the development or support additional activity once infrastructure is in place. That gives APA a chance to turn Block 58 into a longer-duration offshore growth platform. For investors, the key point is that Suriname could become one of APA’s strongest sources of high-margin oil and free cash flow after 2028. In a portfolio where mature assets dominate current output, GranMorgu provides a distinct future-growth lever.

APA’s Suriname opportunity also fits into a broader regional theme: major oil companies are increasingly looking to South America’s offshore basins for future growth. Nearby Guyana, in particular, has already become one of the most important new oil provinces of the industry.

South America’s Offshore Momentum Extends Beyond Suriname

Chevron’s CVX Guyana operations became a bigger growth driver after the Hess acquisition, which added exposure to the country’s offshore resource base. Chevron highlights Guyana as an industry-leading resource, with more than 30 major discoveries and more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in gross resources. Chevron is tied to projects such as Uaru, Whiptail, Hammerhead and Longtail, while Chevron also expects Guyana to support production growth and free cash flow beyond 2030.

Meanwhile, larger rival ExxonMobil’s XOM Guyana operations remain central to its advantaged upstream growth story. ExxonMobil said it achieved industry-leading reliability and record production in Guyana during the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong FPSO performance. ExxonMobil is also on track to bring its fifth Guyana FPSO online in late 2026, adding 250 thousand barrels per day of gross capacity. For ExxonMobil, Guyana provides high-value oil growth and an important source of future cash flow.

The Zacks Rundown on APA

Shares of APA have gained more than 40% over the past six months, breezing past the industry’s growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APA currently has an average brokerage recommendation of 2.77 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 29 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows APA’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.