APA's Sapakara South-2 Well Encounters 118ft of Net Oil Pay

APA Corporation APA has successfully drilled and flow-tested the Sapakara South-2 (SPS-2) appraisal well, the second appraisal well to test the previously announced discovery in the area.

The well is located about 4.6 kilometers south of the Sapakara South-1 (SPS-1) appraisal well. It has encountered approximately 118 feet of high-quality net oil pay in the Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir. The deposit could hold more than 200 million barrels of oil in reserves.

APA and TotalEnergies are partners in the project, with TotalEnergies serving as the operator. APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in Block 58 while TotalEnergies holds the remaining 50%.

The success of offshore drilling in Suriname is being watched closely, given the massive discoveries made offshore neighboring Guyana. Suriname could potentially produce 650,000 barrels per day by 2030, with first oil flow expected in 2025.

According to John J. Christmann IV, the CEO and president of APA Corporation, the results from the drilling and flow tests of the Sapakara South-2 appraisal well are consistent with their pre-drill expectations, confirming their geological, geophysical, and reservoir models. He also stated that the successful drilling and flow testing has added substantial resources toward a potential development. APA is focused on drilling two appraisal wells at the Krabdagu discovery, which is about 17 kilometers east of Sapakara.

Houston-based APA Corporation is a leading independent energy company with operations in Egypt, the United States, and the U.K., as well as offshore Suriname and other international locations. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids since 1954.

