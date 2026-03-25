APA's New Gas Discovery Strengthens Egypt's Energy Outlook

APA Corporation APA has announced a significant natural gas discovery in Egypt’s Western Desert, marking another step forward in the country’s efforts to enhance domestic energy production and reduce reliance on imports. The find comes from the SKAL-1X exploratory well in the South Kalabsha area and highlights the success of ongoing exploration initiatives in the region.

Strong Initial Production Results

Preliminary tests from the SKAL-1X well indicate promising output levels, with production reaching approximately 26 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, along with 2,700 barrels per day of condensate. These figures suggest that the discovery has the potential to contribute meaningfully to Egypt’s gas supply, particularly as the country seeks to stabilize and grow its energy output.

Strategic Location Lowers Costs and Speeds Development

One of the most notable advantages of this discovery is its proximity to existing infrastructure and production facilities. This strategic positioning allows APA to accelerate the development timeline while minimizing capital expenditure. By leveraging nearby assets, the company can quickly integrate the new production into its existing operations, improving overall project economics.

APA’s Continued Collaboration Driving Exploration Success

The discovery is part of APA’s long-standing partnership with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation. This collaboration has been instrumental in unlocking new resources in the Western Desert, including a previous discovery at the Gomana-1 well. The joint efforts reflect a broader strategy to maximize resource potential through coordinated exploration and development activities.

Government Incentives Fuel Investment Momentum

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has played a key role in encouraging exploration through targeted incentives and policy measures. These initiatives have helped attract investment and support companies like APA in expanding their operations, particularly in areas adjacent to existing concessions. The latest discovery underscores the effectiveness of these policies in revitalizing upstream activity.

APA’s Continued Growth

Looking ahead, APA plans to drill 34 exploration and development wells in 2026, with an estimated investment of $150 million. The company is targeting production levels of around 500 million cubic feet per day, signaling strong confidence in the region’s resource potential and its long-term growth prospects.

Supporting Egypt’s Energy Security Goals

This latest discovery aligns with Egypt’s broader objective of boosting domestic gas production and reducing its import bill. By bringing new resources online quickly and cost-effectively, APA’s efforts contribute to offsetting natural declines from mature fields while strengthening the country’s overall energy security.

APA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based APA is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Currently, APA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, TechnipFMC plc FTI and USA Compression Partners, LP USAC. While Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, USA Compression carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Drilling Tools International is a global oilfield services provider focused on supplying downhole tools used in horizontal and directional drilling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 90% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 18% year-over-year growth.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers in the United States, measured by fleet horsepower. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAC’s 2026 earnings indicates 30.7% year-over-year growth.

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