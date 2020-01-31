Markets
Apartment Investment & Management Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on Jan. 31, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to investors.aimco.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Passcode: 3784299.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode: 10137927.

