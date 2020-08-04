Apartment Investment & Management Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on August 4, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.aimco.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Passcode: 9237894 .

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode: 10146438.

